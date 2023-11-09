Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

