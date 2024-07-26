Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3368 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 450,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

