Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Thaler 1855 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1855 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3368 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 450,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
