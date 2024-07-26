Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1305)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,520. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
