Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1305)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,520. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 F "Tubingen University" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Tubingen University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

