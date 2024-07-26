Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3474 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 600,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
