5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3474 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 600,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

