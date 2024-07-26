Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3474 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 600,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (43)
  • Aurea (4)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (77)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (2)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (56)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (57)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Gärtner (18)
  • GINZA (6)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (28)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (29)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (78)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (26)
  • Höhn (64)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (13)
  • Künker (216)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (9)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (15)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (34)
  • Rhenumis (17)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (22)
  • Stack's (19)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (81)
  • UBS (9)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (69)
  • WCN (6)
  • Westfälische (9)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1927 A "Bremerhaven" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1927 "Bremerhaven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search