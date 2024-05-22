Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 780. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - December 3, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - December 3, 2023
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

