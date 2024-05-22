3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 780. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (98) AU (64) XF (48) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (21) MS64 (18) MS63 (7) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (4) NGC (41) PCGS (17)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (5)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

BAC (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Felzmann (5)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (5)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (4)

Heritage (33)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (7)

iBelgica (1)

Katz (7)

KENDRO a.s. (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (18)

London Coins (3)

Marciniak (2)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (2)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numisor (5)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (6)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (9)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (8)

WCN (3)

Wu-eL (1)