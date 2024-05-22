Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 D "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 780. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (5)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (5)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (33)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (7)
- iBelgica (1)
- Katz (7)
- KENDRO a.s. (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (18)
- London Coins (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numisor (5)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search