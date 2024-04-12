Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 342,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 31, 2017.
