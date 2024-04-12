Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 342,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 31, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 J "Constitution" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

