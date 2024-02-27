Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1926 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,115,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
