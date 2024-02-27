Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1926 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,115,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

