Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 675,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
