Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 675,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

