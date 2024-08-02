10 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (29) XF (84) VF (128) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) + (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (21)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (12)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (51)

Lugdunum (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NOA (1)

Rauch (8)

Reinhard Fischer (10)

Rhenumis (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (8)

Sonntag (7)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (22)

UBS (6)

Varesi (2)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (17)

WCN (2)