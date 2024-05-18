Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1906 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,179,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
