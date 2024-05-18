1/2 Mark 1906 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)