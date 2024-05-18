Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1906 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1906 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1906 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,179,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
