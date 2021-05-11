Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1903 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search