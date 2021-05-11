Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1903 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
