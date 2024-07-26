Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1914 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,304,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller 17 Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
