Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1914 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1914 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1914 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,304,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 17 Auctions (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Denga1700 (15)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (14)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis Arena (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction 17 Auctions - February 25, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction 17 Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1914 A at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search