1 Mark 1914 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (91) AU (3) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS68 (10) MS67 (18) MS66 (9) MS65 (5) MS64 (1) MS63 (7) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) + (2) Service NGC (19) PCGS (29) CGC (2) ANACS (2) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

17 Auctions (1)

Alexander (4)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (7)

Denga1700 (15)

Frühwald (2)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (21)

Heritage Eur (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (14)

MDC Monaco (1)

MUNZE (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numis Arena (2)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Pesek Auctions (4)

Rare Coins (2)

Russiancoin (8)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TMAJK sro (3)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)