5 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 298,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (643)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 145 USD
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
