Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,961,712

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (650)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (16)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (20)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (11)
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • AURORA (4)
  • BAC (4)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (7)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (10)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (47)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (4)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (54)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (36)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Nihon (5)
  • NOA (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (6)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (4)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (10)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (17)
  • Schulman (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (11)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
  • Tempus (2)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (5)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (30)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Zöttl (15)
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR62 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search