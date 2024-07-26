Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,961,712
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (650)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR62 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
