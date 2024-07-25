Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia". University of Berlin (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: University of Berlin

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" University of Berlin - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" University of Berlin - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (921)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. University of Berlin. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24405 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (2)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auctiones (5)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
  • Aurea (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (32)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSNET (10)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (5)
  • Downies (1)
  • Eeckhout (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (38)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GGN (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (20)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (47)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (18)
  • Höhn (32)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Inasta (8)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (36)
  • Klondike Auction (4)
  • Kricheldorf (2)
  • Kroha (7)
  • Künker (90)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (13)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (15)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Nihon (6)
  • NOA (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numisor (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pars Coins (5)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (11)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (28)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Savoca Numismatik (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Solidus Numismatik (7)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (14)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (73)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (58)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Zöttl (12)
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search