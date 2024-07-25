Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia". University of Berlin (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: University of Berlin
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (921)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. University of Berlin. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24405 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- Anticomondo (2)
- ANTIUM AURUM (2)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Aste (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (5)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
- Aurea (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (32)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Cayón (3)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (10)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (5)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (5)
- Downies (1)
- Eeckhout (2)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (38)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (3)
- GGN (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (20)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (47)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (10)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (18)
- Höhn (32)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Inasta (8)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (36)
- Klondike Auction (4)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (7)
- Künker (90)
- Lanz München (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (13)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (15)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Nihon (6)
- NOA (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- Nomisma (5)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numisor (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pars Coins (5)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (11)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (28)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (19)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Savoca Numismatik (4)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Solidus Numismatik (7)
- Stack's (13)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (14)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (73)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (6)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (58)
- WCN (16)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Zöttl (12)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 44
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search