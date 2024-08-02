Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,885,270
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1889 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Anticomondo (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- BAC (14)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Eurseree (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (12)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (15)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (28)
- Höhn (16)
- Holmasto (3)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (52)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (71)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (25)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (45)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (4)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 564 USD
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1889 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search