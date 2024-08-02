Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,885,270

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1889 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 564 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
