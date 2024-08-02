20 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1889 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (42) XF (206) VF (178) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (2)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

BAC (14)

Bereska (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (3)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Eurseree (2)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (12)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (14)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (14)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (15)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (28)

Höhn (16)

Holmasto (3)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (52)

London Coins (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (71)

Rhenumis (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (3)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (25)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (45)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (4)