Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,062,643

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30663 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (30)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (16)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (8)
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 455 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search