20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30663 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (28) AU (38) XF (58) VF (63) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (9) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) PF65 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (12)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (2)

BAC (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (5)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (6)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (10)

Heritage (8)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (12)

Holmasto (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (30)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NOA (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (10)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (3)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (8)