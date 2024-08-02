Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1906 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 85,000
- Mintage PROOF 199
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2403 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
