20 Mark 1906 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1906 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2403 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) AU (34) XF (113) VF (24) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (7) NGC (5)

