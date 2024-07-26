Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 717,460

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (560)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

