Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 717,460
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (560)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Alexander (5)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Aste (2)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (3)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (9)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (35)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Coinhouse (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (7)
- COINSNET (10)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (23)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (11)
- ibercoin (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Inasta (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Janas (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (36)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (44)
- Leu (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Möller (11)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Niemczyk (15)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (6)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (15)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (9)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (5)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (35)
- TMAJK sro (3)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (7)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (8)
- WAG (23)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
- Zöttl (16)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search