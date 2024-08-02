20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

