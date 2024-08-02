Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 532,851
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5513 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
