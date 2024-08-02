Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 532,851

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Ludwig III (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5513 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4854 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 27, 2024
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

