10 Mark 1873 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,198,125
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (378)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
