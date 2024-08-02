10 Mark 1873 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4852 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (41) XF (52) VF (136) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (18)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Eurseree (3)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (13)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (11)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (52)

Lanz München (1)

Möller (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (5)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (10)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (26)

UBS (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (14)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)