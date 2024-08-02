Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1873 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 466,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4852 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
