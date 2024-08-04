20 Francs 1909 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1909 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (133) AU (47) XF (64) VF (12) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (18) MS65 (33) MS64 (17) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (31) PCGS (37) NN Coins (1) ННР (2) ANACS (4)

