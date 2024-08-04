France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1909 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,636,955
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1909
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1909 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (6)
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- AURORA (6)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (4)
- CNG (6)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (6)
- DNW (2)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (40)
- Heritage Eur (10)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (25)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- NumisCorner (3)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Picena (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (13)
- Warin Global Investments (9)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search