France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1909 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1909 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1909 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,636,955

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1909 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 378 EUR
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
