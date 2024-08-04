Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1907 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1907 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1907 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1907 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bolaffi (7)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (26)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (6)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (7)
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2154 $
Price in auction currency 1985 EUR
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1907 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1907 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search