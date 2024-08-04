France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1907 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1907
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1907 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
