100 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52194 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (15) XF (50) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (8) MS62 (12) MS61 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) DETAILS (6) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (23) PCGS (24)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

DNW (1)

Felzmann (5)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (20)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (2)

iNumis (8)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (6)

Libert (1)

Maître Wattebled (3)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzenonline (2)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (4)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (2)

VINCHON (1)

Warin Global Investments (4)