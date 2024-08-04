Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,814
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52194 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2241 $
Price in auction currency 354000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 15, 2022
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 100 Francs 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

