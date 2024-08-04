France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,814
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1878
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52194 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2241 $
Price in auction currency 354000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
