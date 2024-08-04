Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 20 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,825,915

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

