France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,825,915
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
