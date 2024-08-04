20 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (18) XF (41) VF (35) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (22) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

