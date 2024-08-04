100 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1869 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (213) AU (63) XF (98) VF (25) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (17) MS63 (43) MS62 (60) MS61 (61) MS60 (9) AU58 (42) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) DETAILS (15) + (1) Service NGC (157) PCGS (104)

