France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1862-1870". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1869 BB "Type 1862-1870" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,230

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (410) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1869 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1811 EUR
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1869 BB at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
