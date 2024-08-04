France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Nomisma Spa
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 103,447
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1857
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 21,301. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
