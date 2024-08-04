Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 103,447

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (548)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 21,301. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

