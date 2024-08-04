100 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 21,301. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (109) AU (127) XF (223) VF (60) F (7) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (24) MS62 (37) MS61 (31) MS60 (2) AU58 (56) AU55 (19) AU53 (9) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (112) PCGS (92)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (38)

Auctiones (3)

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (3)

Bolaffi (20)

Boule (3)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (6)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (7)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (6)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

COINSNET (1)

DNW (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Florange (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (10)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (4)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (81)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (10)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

iBelgica (1)

ibercoin (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (21)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jean ELSEN (17)

Jesús Vico (3)

Joron-Derem - Parsy (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (8)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (42)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Leu (1)

London Coins (2)

Maître Wattebled (2)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (6)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (9)

Münzenonline (3)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (2)

Nomisma (4)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (7)

Palombo (10)

Patrick Guillard Collection (1)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (11)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sonntag (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (8)

Stack's (24)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (6)

Tradart (1)

UBS (10)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (6)

Warin Global Investments (35)

WCN (2)