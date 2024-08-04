Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1813" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 692,625

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (524) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1812 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24042 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (7)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (14)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (12)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (4)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (4)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (78)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • ICE (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Inasta (5)
  • iNumis (22)
  • Jean ELSEN (20)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (24)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Lugdunum (6)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (9)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • Nomisma (6)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (28)
  • Status International (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (10)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (13)
  • Warin Global Investments (8)
  • WCN (5)
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 762 EUR
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1812 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search