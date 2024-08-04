France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1813". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 692,625
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1812 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24042 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
