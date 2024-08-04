Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 988,244

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 12 (1803-1804)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (617)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) "CONSUL" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1803 "CONSUL", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

