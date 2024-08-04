France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "CONSUL". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 988,244
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 12 (1803-1804)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (617)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) "CONSUL" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1803 "CONSUL", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
