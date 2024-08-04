France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 352,878
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1818
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1818 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 142000 JPY
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 839 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
