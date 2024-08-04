Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940

40 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 352,878

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1818 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 142000 JPY
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 839 EUR
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
France 40 Francs 1818 W at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

