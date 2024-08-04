France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,509,784
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
