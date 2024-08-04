Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,509,784

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Nomisma Aste - October 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

