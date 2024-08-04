France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 A "Type 1814-1815". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,467,038
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,462.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
