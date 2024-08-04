Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 829,986

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction AA Muntenveiling - June 17, 2023
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search