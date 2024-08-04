Louis d'Or 1786 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

