France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 829,986
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
