France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 492,022

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1423 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

