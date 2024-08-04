France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 492,022
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (7)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- cgb.fr (6)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (16)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (4)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (15)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- MDC Monaco (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (6)
- V. GADOURY (5)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- VINCHON (2)
- WAG (5)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1423 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search