Double Louis d'Or 1786 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (23) XF (53) VF (45) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (10) MS61 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (22) PCGS (13) ANACS (2)

