Double Louis d'Or 1786 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 6,320. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (73) XF (142) VF (64) F (4) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (10) MS62 (6) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (14) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) DETAILS (19) Service PCGS (23) NGC (53) ICG (1)

