France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,641,702
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (337) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 6,320. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
