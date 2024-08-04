Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,641,702

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (337) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 6,320. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Aurea - May 25, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

