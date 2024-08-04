Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,332

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numis.be (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 N at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

