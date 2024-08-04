Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 431,495

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 29, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Charles X Coins of France in 1830 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
