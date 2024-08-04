France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 431,495
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
