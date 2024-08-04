20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 48,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (24) AU (34) XF (52) VF (65) F (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (7) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (8) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) PF66 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (33) NGC (23)

