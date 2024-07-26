Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1806 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,488 g
- Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Joachim Murat
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1806 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1519 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
