Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1806 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Obverse Thaler 1806 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat Reverse Thaler 1806 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,488 g
  • Pure silver (0,4699 oz) 14,616 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Joachim Murat
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1806 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1519 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1806 T.S. at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Berg Coin catalog of Joachim Murat Coins of Berg in 1806 All Berg coins Berg silver coins Berg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
