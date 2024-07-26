Thaler 1806 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1806 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (20) XF (61) VF (39) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (6)

