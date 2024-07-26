Thaler 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30549 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
