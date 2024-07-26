Thaler 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30549 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (27) XF (58) VF (66) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (7)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (20)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (6)

Künker (46)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (11)

WAG (13)

WCN (1)