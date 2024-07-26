Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1805 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1805 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1805 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30549 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1805 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
