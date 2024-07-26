Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
