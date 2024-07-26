Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2791 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (26)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search