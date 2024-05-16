Heller 1852 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

