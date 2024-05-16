Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1852 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

