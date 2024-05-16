Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1852 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
