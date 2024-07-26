Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (248)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4162 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Auction World (11)
  • BAC (12)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (20)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (77)
  • Lanz München (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (7)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (16)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2659 $
Price in auction currency 420000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

