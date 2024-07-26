Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (248)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4162 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Auction World (11)
- BAC (12)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (20)
- Grün (18)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (77)
- Lanz München (3)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (7)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (16)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2659 $
Price in auction currency 420000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search