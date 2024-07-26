Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1827 "Founding of Theresien Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4162 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

