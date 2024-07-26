Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7831 oz) 24,3561 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
