Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7831 oz) 24,3561 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (8)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (14)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (12)
  • Höhn (7)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (43)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1826 "Reichenbach and Fraunhofer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

