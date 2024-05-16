Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1815 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1815 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse Thaler 1815 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1815 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31818 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction GINZA - August 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1815 D at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

