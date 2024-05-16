Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1815 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1815 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31818 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
