Sajonia-Coburgo-GothaPeríodo:1827-1870 1827-1870
Monedas de Sajonia-Coburgo y Gotha
Monedas agregadas en total: 144
Descubre el valor de monedas Sajonia-Coburgo-Gotha
FotoDescripciónMetalPrecio prom.UNCPrecio prom.PROOFVentas
Silver$150$430017
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$140-013
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1837
Silver$170-064
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1848 F
Silver$180-044
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1848 F
Silver$130$290014
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1865 B
Silver$95$26008
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$70-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$370-0109
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1862 B
Silver$110-020
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$120-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$140-02
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$110-018
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$2,700-090
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1847 F
Silver$2,000-189
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1854 F
Silver$260-0128
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1864 B
Silver$110-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1855 F
Copper$40-01
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1852 F
Gold$6,100-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1831 EK
Silver$65-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$300-010
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1828 ST
Silver$7,200-049
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1835
Silver$90-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$1,800-056
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1841 G
Gold$4,800-024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1836
Copper$95-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1865 B
Silver$170-070
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1846 F
Silver$210-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$55-07
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$240-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Kreuzer 1827 ST
Silver$65-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1834
Silver$130-03
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/2 Groschen 1844 G
Silver$1,000-0134
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1827
Silver$1,000-026
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1842 G
Silver$16,000-06
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1828
Silver$110-014
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1830 EK
Silver$280-013
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1841 G
Silver$80-067
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$230-085
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1841 G
Silver$300-026
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$75$200168
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II"
Silver$15-01
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$140-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$290-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$120$490048
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Silver$210-010
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1838
Silver$100$36009
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$140-022
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$55-011
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$230-022
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$190-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1827 G
Secciones populares