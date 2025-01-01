Sajonia-Coburgo-GothaPeríodo:1827-1870 1827-1870
Catálogo de monedas de Ernesto II (1845-1870)
Monedas agregadas en total: 48
Catálogo de monedasErnesto II1845-1870
Cobre
Conmemorativas
Precios y descripción de las monedas de Ernesto II
FotoDescripciónMetalPrecio prom.UNCPrecio prom.PROOFVentas
Silver$170-064
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1848 F
Silver$180-044
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1848 F
Silver$130$290014
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1865 B
Silver$370-0109
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1862 B
Silver$95$26008
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$110-020
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$70-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$140-02
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$110-018
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$120-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$2,700-090
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1847 F
Silver$2,000-189
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1854 F
Silver$260-0128
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1864 B
Silver$110-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$65-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1870 B
Copper$40-01
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1852 F
Silver$170-070
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1846 F
Copper$95-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1865 B
Silver$210-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$75$200168
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II"
Silver$140-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$120$490048
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Silver$100$36009
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$170-014
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1855 F
Silver$100-02
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$120-012
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$600-012
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1851 F
Silver$90-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1858 F
Copper$50-013
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1856 F
Copper$4-02
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1852 F
Silver$280-011
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1847 F
Silver$160-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1847 F
Silver$210-025
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1845 F
Copper$160$480011
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1847 F
Silver$100-020
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1865 B
Silver$150-093
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1870 B
Silver$150-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$230$5802335
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II"
Copper$110-07
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1856 F
Copper$50$520012
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1851 F
Copper$90-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1847 F
Copper$75-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1851 F
Copper$160$150012
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1868 B
Silver$250-036
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1852 F
Copper$50$140013
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1868 B
Silver$190-017
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1852 F
Copper$80$330011
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1870 B
Copper$15-03
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1870 B
