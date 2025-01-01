flag
Sajonia-Coburgo-GothaPeríodo:1827-1870 1827-1870

Catálogo de monedas de Ernesto I (1827-1844)

Monedas agregadas en total: 96

Período de Ernesto I
Catálogo de monedasErnesto I1827-1844
Año de la moneda

Precios y descripción de las monedas de Ernesto I

FotoDescripciónMetalPrecio prom.UNCPrecio prom.PROOFVentas
Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$150$430017Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1837
Silver$140-013Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1831 EK
Gold$6,100-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1828 ST
Silver$300-010Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1835
Silver$7,200-049Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$90-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1841 G
Silver$1,800-056Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1836
Gold$4,800-024Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$55-07Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Kreuzer 1827 ST
Silver$240-04Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1834
Silver$65-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/2 Groschen 1844 G
Silver$130-03Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1827
Silver$1,000-0134Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1842 G
Silver$1,000-026Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1828
Silver$16,000-06Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1830 EK
Silver$110-014Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1841 G
Silver$280-013Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$80-067Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1841 G
Silver$230-085Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$300-026Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$15-01Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$290-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1838
Silver$210-010Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$140-022Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$55-011Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$230-022Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1827 G
Silver$190-04Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1837
Silver$85-02Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1837
Silver--00Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1829 EK
Silver$1,500$3,3000131Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Gulden 1830 EK
Silver$640-013Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1833
Silver$55-026Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 1/2 pfennig 1835
Copper$120-021Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1837
Silver$300-04Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1827 ST
Silver$260-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1827 G
Silver$140-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1831 EK
Silver$170-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/2 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$160-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1842 G
Silver$310-010Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$140-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Gulden 1835 HF
Silver$420-06Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Pfennig 1836
Copper--00Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$95-02Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 1/2 pfennig 1834
Copper$180-010Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Gulden 1834
Silver$600-07Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Pfennig 1835
Copper$45-04Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Groschen 1844 G
Silver--01Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1843 G
Silver$240$370015Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Kreuzer 1834
Silver--00Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1842 G
Silver$160-080
