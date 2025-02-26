Vereinigte Staaten 20 Dollar 1904 Liberty
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Datum4. Dezember 2025
- Startpreis2307 $
Los 2018 Stati Uniti d'America 20 Dollari "Liberty Head" 1904 - Zecca: Philadelphia - gr. 33,45 - Migliore di SPL (Friedb. n. 177)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Datum4. Dezember 2025
- Startpreis2307 $
Los 2019 Stati Uniti d'America 20 Dollari "Liberty Head" 1904 - Zecca: Philadelphia - gr. 33,44 - q.FDC (Friedb. n. 177)
Auktionshaus Rapp
- Datum24. November 2025
- Startpreis1862 $
Los 2181 20 Dollars 1904, Philadelphia, Fb. 177, kleine Randfehler, vorzüglich.
Stack's Bowers
- Datum11. November 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 3189 Extraordinary Premium Gem 1904-S Double Eagle None Finer at PCGS 1904-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-66 (PCGS). A beautiful example that ranks among the finest of both the type and issue available to today's collectors. Exquisite golden-apricot surfaces are adorned with lovely satin luster. The strike is bold to sharp throughout, as befits the issue, and the surfaces are close to pristine with a remarkably smooth appearance. The mintage for the 1904-S double eagle is 5,134,175 pieces, a record figure for a San Francisco Mint issue of this denomination. Tens of thousands of Mint State examples are estimated to exist, most of which have been repatriated from foreign bank hoards beginning after World War II. Although plentiful in an absolute sense the 1904-S is, like all classic U.S. Mint gold coins, a conditionally challenging issue that is rare in the finest Mint State grades. This is a Condition Census premium Gem that would serve as a highlight in the finest collection. Outstanding! PCGS Population: 12; 0 finer. PCGS# 9046 . NGC ID: 26CZ . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA. Click here to see Coins in Motion.
Stack's Bowers
- Datum28. Oktober 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 92621 1904 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Issued in the context of the Gold Standard era as the Liberty Head series neared its end, this 1904 Liberty Head double eagle is MS-65 (PCGS) with vibrant yellow-gold surfaces and bright, satiny luster. Even, uniform color and crisp detail produce pleasing cartwheel, a handsome Gem poised at the cusp of the Saint-Gaudens redesign. GriffinIQ is powering this numismatic description. PCGS# 9045. NGC ID: 26CY. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Datum25. Oktober 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 659 USA. Federal Republic (1776- ). 20 Dollars 1904 Liberty Head - Double Eagle, With motto. Philadelphia. KM 74.3. AU. 33.44 g. 34.5 mm. FDC.
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
- Datum26. September 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 3882 VEREINIGTE STAATEN VON AMERIKA Philadelphia.20 Dollars(Double Eagle) 1904 no mm (900 fein). Liberty head. KM 74.3. Fr. 177. Winzige Randfehler und Kratzer. 33,41 g. G O L D vz Aus deutschem Fürstenhaus.
NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny
- Datum13. September 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 561 USA. 20 dolarów 1904, Filadelfia Opis przedmiotu Bardzo ładnie zachowane. Literatura: Friedberg 177 Stan zachowania Stan zachowania: 2+ (EF+) Waga Waga: 33,44 g Au .900 Średnica Średnica: 34 mm
InAsta S.p.A.
- Datum8. September 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 169 ESTERE - U.S.A. - 20 Dollari 1904 - Liberty Kr. 74.3 (AU g. 33,48) Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC
Stack's Bowers
- Datum27. August 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 3485 Extremely Rare Broadstruck 1906-D Double Eagle One of Only Two Broadstruck Errors Known for the Entire $20 Gold Series 1906-D Liberty Head Double Eagle. Broadstruck. AU-58 (PCGS). Any error coin struck in gold is an excessively rare numismatic delicacy. The United States Mint's quality control has always been tight for the higher denomination pieces; most gold coin errors are minor strikethroughs or struck slightly off center, and most commonly occur on quarter eagles. Errors on large size gold coins are virtually nonexistent. For many years, this was the only known broadstruck Liberty Head double eagle of any issue, first appearing in Heritage's May 2003 Central States auction and graded AU-58 by NGC. Between that first sale and its current offering, it has been featured among the rarities enumerated in the 2009 reference book World's Greatest Mint Errors (page 17). A broadstruck coin is one that is struck without the collar. The collar is the part of the press that holds the planchet in place as the dies come down, while simultaneously applying the edge reeding. Coins struck without a collar expand and get distorted as there is nothing to keep the planchet from expanding dramatically under the enormous pressure delivered by the coining press. At the same time, coins that are broadstruck also lack any edge device, or in the case of this Liberty Head double eagle, a reeded edge. Thus, it can be said that this piece is one of only two "plain edge" double eagles known from a total mintage that exceeded 170 million coins from 1850 through the end of the Saint-Gaudens' series in 1933. The coin itself is a beautifully lustrous and sharply struck example with the initial appearance of a piece that approaches the Select Mint State level. Only under intense scrutiny do we see a trace of the slightest friction. The broadstruck distortion can be seen along the left obverse border, which is dramatically higher and wider than typically seen; the diameter is also a touch wider than a normal in-collar striking. There are no blemishes of note apart from a tiny, shallow reeding mark at the junction of Liberty's cheek and neck, and the visual appeal is very strong. When Mike Byers wrote about this coin, it was encapsulated in an early generation NGC holder, and the plain edge (the most important feature of this broadstruck piece) was obscured. To the benefit of today's error specialists, the coin is currently encapsulated in a larger PCGS "Rarities" holder which gives ample room with the edge view gasket to see the edge and its lack of reeding. As noted above, for many years the offered coin was the only known broadstruck Liberty Head double eagle. A second example, dated 1904 and graded MS-64 by NGC, was recently sold by Heritage in August 2024 and realized $60,000. Provenance: From Heritage's CSNS Signature Sale of May 2003, lot 7893; unknown intermediaries; Mike Byers; David Frohman. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Datum28. Juli 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 405 1904. PCGS graded MS-64. Glitters with delicate golden luster (PCGS # 9045) Estimated Value $2,900 - UP gold
NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny
- Datum2. Juli 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 6496 USA. 20 dolarów 1904, Filadelfia - PIĘKNE Opis przedmiotu Pięknie zachowane. Blask menniczy. Literatura: Friedberg 177 Stan zachowania Stan zachowania: 1- (UNC-) Waga Waga: 33,45 g Au .900
Nomisma Spa
- Datum1. Juli 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 1704 USA 20 Dollari 1904 - KM 74.3 AU (g 33,48) Grading/Status: qFDC
Nihon Coin Auction
- Datum14. Juni 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 634 アメリカ U.S.A.20ドル金貨 20Dollars 1904 リバティヘッド FR-177 KM-74.3 33.43gm .900Gold PCGS MS65 (60155132)●UNC+
Stack's Bowers
- Datum7. Mai 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 91395 1904 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 9045 . NGC ID: 26CY . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Datum7. Mai 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 91400 1904-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 9046 . NGC ID: 26CZ . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Datum9. April 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 10265 1904 Liberty Head Double Eagle. Unc Details--Cleaned (PCGS). PCGS# 9045 . NGC ID: 26CY . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Datum19. März 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 91608 1904 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64+ (PCGS). PCGS# 9045 . NGC ID: 26CY . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Heritage Auctions
- Datum27. Februar 2025
- Startpreis—
- Ergebnis
Los 4470 1903-S Double Eagle, MS64 Well-Struck, Vibrant Luster 1903-S $20 MS64 PCGS. The 1903-S mintage of nearly 1 million pieces seemed large -- until the prodigious mintages of 1904 in both Philadelphia and San Francisco. This near-Gem 1903-S is radiant orange-gold, with roiling cartwheel luster and well-struck, near-unmarked surfaces. Ex: Long Beach Signature (Heritage, 5/2012), lot 5320. ( Registry values : N2998) From The Warrior Mountain Collection. Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CX , PCGS# 9044 , Greysheet# 9964 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Stack's Bowers
- Datum26. Februar 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 95757 1904 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). PCGS# 9045 . NGC ID: 26CY . Click here for certification details from PCGS.