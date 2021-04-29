Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III
Aurora Numismatica
- Datum18. März 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Katz Auction
- Datum8. Februar 2025
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Datum25. Oktober 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Datum24. Juli 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Katz Auction
- Datum26. Juni 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Datum26. Juni 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Datum10. März 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Katz Auction
- Datum9. März 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Datum24. Februar 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Datum10. Februar 2024
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Katz Auction
- Datum9. Dezember 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Münzenonline
- Datum24. November 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Katz Auction
- Datum18. November 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Katz Auction
- Datum14. Oktober 2023
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Heritage Auctions
- Datum15. Januar 2023
- Startpreis—
- Ergebnis
Los 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Nomisma Spa
- Datum5. Juli 2022
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Nomisma Spa
- Datum27. September 2021
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Datum11. Juni 2021
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis—
Los 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Datum7. Mai 2021
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Nomisma Spa
- Datum29. April 2021
- Startpreis
- Ergebnis
Los 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.