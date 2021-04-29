Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III

Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Los 329
Aurora Numismatica
  • Datum
    18. März 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 149, Los 1907
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    8. Februar 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 141, Los 353
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    25. Oktober 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 133, Los 1937
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    24. Juli 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Los 2348
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    26. Juni 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Los 2349
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    26. Juni 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Los 365
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Datum
    10. März 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 116, Los 935
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    9. März 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 114, Los 845
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    24. Februar 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 112, Los 1176
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    10. Februar 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 103, Los 1057
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    9. Dezember 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Münzenonline, Live Auction No.21, Los 253
Münzenonline
  • Datum
    24. November 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 101, Los 1046
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    18. November 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 98, Los 931
Katz Auction
  • Datum
    14. Oktober 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Avers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Los 21121Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III, Revers - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Los 21121
Heritage Auctions
  • Datum
    15. Januar 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 28, Los 858
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    5. Juli 2022
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Los 767
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    27. September 2021
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Los 795
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Datum
    11. Juni 2021
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 10, Los 510
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Datum
    7. Mai 2021
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Ähnliche
Lern mehr
Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Los 906
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    29. April 2021
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.
Ähnliche
Lern mehr