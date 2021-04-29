Italien 50 Centesimi 1936 Viktor Emanuel III

Los 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel