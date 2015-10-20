Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I

Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I, Avers - Stack's Bowers, March 2025 Zurich Showcase Auction - Ancient & World Coins - Lots 12001-12345, Los 12264Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I, Revers - Stack's Bowers, March 2025 Zurich Showcase Auction - Ancient & World Coins - Lots 12001-12345, Los 12264
Stack's Bowers
  • Datum
    13. März 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 12264 ITALY. 5 Centesimi, 1895-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. PCGS MS-64 Red Brown. KM-31. The sole finest graded at PCGS, NGC has never graded an example in the "Red Brown" classification. Boldly lustrous and brilliant with ample original mint color that has just begun to mellow to soft brown overtone. Sharply struck and of essentially Gem quality. Estimate: €100 - €200. Provenance: From the Dr. Michael Vale Collection. Please note: Lots will be temporarily admitted in Switzerland for the Auction Sale and shipped back at Stack’s Bowers risks to the U.S.A. immediately after the Auction Sale. Lots will then be delivered and shipped to Buyers from the U.S.A. To view all items from the Dr. Michael Vale Collection, click here. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Coins NB, E-Auction 32, Los 866
Coins NB
  • Datum
    17. Januar 2025
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 866 Italy Kingdom 1895 R 5 Centesimi - Umberto I Copper Rome Mint (507600) 4.93g XF Damage KM 31 Estimate: 30 EUR
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Maison Palombo, Auction 23, Los 578
Maison Palombo
  • Datum
    27. März 2024
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 578 Italie Umberto Ier (1878-1900) 5 centesimi en cuivre - 1895 R Rome Très bel exemplaire. Le plus haut grade, seulement 2 en MS 65. 4.99g - KM 31 FDC - NGC MS 65 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo, E-Live Auction 24, Los 432
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
  • Datum
    21. August 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 432 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. MB/qBB
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Los 576
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Datum
    17. Juli 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 576 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 5.02g, 25mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Los 575
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Datum
    17. Juli 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 575 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 4.98g, 325mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Leu Numismatik, Web Auction 25, Los 3894
Leu Numismatik
  • Datum
    11. März 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 3894 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 2, Los 1243
Nomisma Aste
  • Datum
    30. Januar 2023
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1243 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 R - Nomisma 1021 (g 5,04) CU R qFDC.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Leu Numismatik, WEB AUCTION 24, Los 4541
Leu Numismatik
  • Datum
    3. Dezember 2022
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 4541 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Holmasto, Auction 159, Los 56
Holmasto
  • Datum
    12. März 2022
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 56 Foreign coins Italy. Umberto I. 5 Centesimi 1895. KM 31. Cu 1+-01 (VF-EF)
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Los 828
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    29. April 2021
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 828 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2020 - Session 5, Los 9945
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Datum
    20. November 2020
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 9945 Italy - Kingdom - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 5 Centesimi 1895-R (KM31, Gig.5) - Obv: Head left / Rev: Value within wreath - UNC.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 18, Los 1058
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    8. November 2020
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1058 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 17, Los 929
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    29. Juli 2020
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 929 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R SPL.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 16, Los 1338
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    3. Juni 2020
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1338 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 8, Los 887
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    27. Januar 2019
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 887 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021 CU R Grading SPL
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 56, Los 1964
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    17. Oktober 2017
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 1964 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617 CU R SPL
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I, Avers - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Asta senza riserva #20, Los 221Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I, Revers - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Asta senza riserva #20, Los 221
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Datum
    9. Juli 2017
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 221 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. AE.
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 54, Los 2441
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    30. August 2016
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 2441 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU R qFDC
Italien 5 Centesimi 1895 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 53, Los 2013
Nomisma Spa
  • Datum
    20. Oktober 2015
  • Startpreis
  • Ergebnis
Los 2013 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU FDC
